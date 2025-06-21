CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 856 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 276,157.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,036,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,885,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $270.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $280.63.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

