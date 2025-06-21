CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $86.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $90.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

