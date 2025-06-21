CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. UGI Corporation has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

