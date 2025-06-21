CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $685,000 in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays raised shares of Expand Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Expand Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Expand Energy stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

