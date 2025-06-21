CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

