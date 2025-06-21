CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,944,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

TMUS stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $251.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.80, for a total transaction of $15,490,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,359,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,806,080,319.20. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $63,022,219 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

