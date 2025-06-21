CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $731,000 Stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5%

BLK stock opened at $974.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $948.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $970.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

