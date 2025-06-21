CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Site Centers were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Site Centers by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Site Centers by 1,223.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Site Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Site Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Site Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Site Centers Price Performance

Shares of SITC stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $654.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Site Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $64.44.

Site Centers Announces Dividend

Site Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Site Centers had a net margin of 201.78% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Site Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Site Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SITC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Site Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Site Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Site Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Site Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

About Site Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

