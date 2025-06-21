CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $659,000 Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of McKesson by 59,720.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 358,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $182,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $720.88 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $733.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $708.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $647.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

