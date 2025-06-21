CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Fermium Researc raised PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

PPG stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

