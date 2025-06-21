CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Ameren Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $94.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.