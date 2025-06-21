CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

