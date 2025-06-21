CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 81,955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TJX opened at $123.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average is $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

