CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. Black Hills Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.