CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 48,689 DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in DNOW by 122.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in DNOW by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DNOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in DNOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW Stock Performance

NYSE DNOW opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.09. DNOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. DNOW had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNOW

DNOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.