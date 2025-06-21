CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,604 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after buying an additional 2,937,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,457,000 after buying an additional 2,048,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,006,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

