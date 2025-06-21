CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 486 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $74.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

