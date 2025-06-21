CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 299 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

