CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

