CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 3,777 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 307.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 57.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE YELP opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $36,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,426.08. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,932.72. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,345 shares of company stock worth $2,149,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Yelp

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.