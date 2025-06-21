Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 16,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2%

TMUS opened at $221.52 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $251.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.07.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.75, for a total value of $15,975,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,413,779 shares in the company, valued at $134,599,651,946.25. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,360 shares of company stock worth $63,022,219. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

