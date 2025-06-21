Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $274.83 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.66 and its 200 day moving average is $267.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

