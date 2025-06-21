Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,968 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 740,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Variant Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

