Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,119,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,777,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $114.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.16.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

