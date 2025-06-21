Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $276,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after acquiring an additional 841,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after acquiring an additional 812,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $478,349,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,210,000 after acquiring an additional 763,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $777.32 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $279.02 and a twelve month high of $806.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

