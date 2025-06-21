Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMDX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $95,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,909. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $693,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,641.16. This trade represents a 89.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,418 shares of company stock worth $1,512,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.39 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

