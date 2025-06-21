Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 595 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

