Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 43,561.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,460,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,253 shares of company stock worth $10,582,297. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $293.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.19. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.91.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

