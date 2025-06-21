Clarius Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price target on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

