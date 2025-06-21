CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 123 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

