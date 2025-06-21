CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 320 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS opened at $88.94 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

