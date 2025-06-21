44,627 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $4.10 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

