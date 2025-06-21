4,189 Shares in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in International Paper by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in International Paper by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in International Paper by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IP opened at $45.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

