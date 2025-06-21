11,022 Shares in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,501,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004,399 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 30,438,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,884 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,482 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $53,481,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Nokia by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677,017 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Nokia Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

Nokia Increases Dividend

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.0336 dividend. This is a positive change from Nokia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nokia from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOK

Nokia Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.