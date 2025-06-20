Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $628,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,138.68. This represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,520,913. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average is $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.