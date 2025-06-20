Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $153.06 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The firm has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

