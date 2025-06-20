SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Lowered by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.