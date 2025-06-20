Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $539,000 Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,014.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMYT stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.77 and a beta of 0.88. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

