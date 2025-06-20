Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,877 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,877 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,034,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,465,000 after acquiring an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,562,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,185,000 after acquiring an additional 315,148 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,033,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,478,000 after acquiring an additional 169,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

