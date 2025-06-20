Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,678 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 60,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 113,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 557,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after buying an additional 97,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.10. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

