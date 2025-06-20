Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

