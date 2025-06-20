Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $761,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,736,000 after purchasing an additional 234,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,387,000 after buying an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after buying an additional 207,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,564,000 after purchasing an additional 793,765 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $197.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.57. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

