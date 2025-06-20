Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $627,000 in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.81.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4%

Cintas stock opened at $220.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $172.20 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

