Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $668,000 Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,999,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,878,663,000 after acquiring an additional 182,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,010,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,014,648,000 after acquiring an additional 180,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,499,000 after acquiring an additional 93,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,860,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,895,000 after buying an additional 495,262 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $437,291,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 579,218 shares in the company, valued at $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at $73,588,000.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

