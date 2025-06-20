Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,949 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,264,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,251,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $327.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.13. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $337.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

