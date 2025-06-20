Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 733.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 49,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $628,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,138.68. The trade was a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,227 shares of company stock worth $18,520,913. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

