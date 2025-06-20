Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in CAVA Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $74.48 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $172.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $210,372.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,707.68. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.