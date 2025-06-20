Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,019 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 87.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 107,691 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 296,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:KKR opened at $122.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

