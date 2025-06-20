Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,819,000 after purchasing an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after purchasing an additional 446,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $635,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

