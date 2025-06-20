Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OMC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

